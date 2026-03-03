IGSB Offers Broader Diversification Than VCSH, But Is It the Better Buy? Here's What You Need to Know

Key Points

VCSH and IGSB track similar short-term, investment-grade corporate bonds but differ in fund size and number of holdings.

IGSB carries a slightly higher yield and expense ratio, while both funds show nearly identical risk and return profiles.

VCSH holds far fewer bonds, concentrating exposure, whereas IGSB spreads risk across thousands of issuers.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) and the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) both aim to provide stable income and limited price swings by focusing on investment-grade U.S. corporate bonds with maturities between one and five years.

This comparison examines their costs, yields, performance, holdings, and unique characteristics to help investors decide which would better fit a short-term fixed-income portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH IGSB Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.03% 0.04% 1-yr return (as of March 3, 2026) 1.11% 1.08% Dividend yield 4.33% 4.43% Beta (5Y monthly) 0.42 0.41 AUM $47.8 billion $21.8 billion

VCSH is marginally more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio, compared to IGSB’s 0.04%. IGSB compensates with a slightly higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income-focused investors seeking a modestly higher payout.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH IGSB Max drawdown (5 y) -9.48% -9.46% Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $964 $965

What's inside

IGSB is a fixed-income fund with no equity sector exposure. It holds 4,509 U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds, reflecting broad diversification. The fund has been operating for over 19 years, offering long-term consistency and exposure to a wide swath of the short-term corporate bond market.

VCSH, by contrast, is narrower with 2,848 holdings. Its approach still focuses on high-quality short-term bonds but with fewer individual issuers, resulting in greater position sizes per holding. Neither fund includes structural quirks or non-standard features.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

IGSB and VCSH both provide the same maturity window, but their differences in diversification set them apart.

IGSB offers more than 1,600 more holdings than VCSH, which reduces the impact of any individual issuer. Its bonds are spread so thinly across many different sectors that specific issuers are unlikely to sway the ETF’s performance significantly one way or the other.

VCSH is narrower, with a greater focus on corporate issuers. It has a stronger tilt toward the financial sector than IGSB, so credit conditions are more likely to affect VCSH’s long-term performance — for better or worse.

IGSB’s diversification may be a better fit for investors seeking broader market exposure, as individual issuers are less likely to have a meaningful impact on risk and returns. VCSH, on the other hand, could be a good choice for those who are comfortable with a slightly more targeted approach. Both funds, though, can help provide additional stability to your portfolio.

Katie Brockman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

