Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, where 6,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.3% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the MFDX ETF, which lost 1,980,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: IGSB, MFDX: Big ETF Outflows

