IGSB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGSB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $51.77, changing hands as low as $51.73 per share. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGSB's low point in its 52 week range is $50.58 per share, with $52.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.74.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.