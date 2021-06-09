IGSB Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGSB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.91, changing hands as high as $54.93 per share. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGSB's low point in its 52 week range is $54.18 per share, with $55.2993 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $54.91.

