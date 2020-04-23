IGSB, IEIH: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, which added 33,400,000 units, or a 13.4% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Evolved U.S. Innovative Healthcare ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IEIH, in morning trading today Johnson & Johnson is up about 1.8%, and Merck is higher by about 1.7%.

