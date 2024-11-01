IGSB Crowded With Sellers

In the case of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond, the RSI reading has hit 27.6 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 50.4. A bullish investor could look at IGSB's 27.6 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), IGSB's low point in its 52 week range is $49.7801 per share, with $52.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day.
