IGRO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (Symbol: IGRO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.99, changing hands as low as $60.57 per share. iShares International Dividend Growth shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGRO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGRO's low point in its 52 week range is $48.64 per share, with $64.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.54.

