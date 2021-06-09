IGOV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (Symbol: IGOV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.66, changing hands as high as $53.73 per share. iShares International Treasury Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $50.69 per share, with $55.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.57.

