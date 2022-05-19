IGO-Tianqi JV produces Australia's first battery-grade lithium

May 20 (Reuters) - Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Friday it has produced the country's first battery-grade lithium hydroxide, a critical input for electric-vehicle batteries, in association with China's Tianqi Lithium Corp 002466.SZ.

Corporates and governments across the globe are pushing for greener fuel sources, causing a scramble for battery materials like nickel, cobalt and lithium.

IGO and Tianqi have successfully and consistently produced the battery-grade lithium hydroxide over several days at their jointly owned Kwinana refinery in Western Australia, the Australian firm said.

The next step in the plant's ramp-up process is customer qualification, which will be completed over the next four to eight months, Tianqi said in a separate statement.

During such time, the plant will continue to focus on stable, consistent, and reliable production of the material, it added.

"Vertical integration into downstream processing is a key plank in IGO's strategy," IGO Chief Executive Officer Peter Bradford said.

"Today's milestone proves Australia has the capability and expertise to transition from a 'dig it and ship it' minerals supplier to a downstream supplier of value-added product," said Tianqi Chief Operating Officer Raj Surendran.

