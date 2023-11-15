News & Insights

IGO says board expects Vella to start as CEO in early Dec as planned

November 15, 2023 — 11:18 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton for Reuters

MELBOURNE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO IGO.AX expects Ivan Vella, who was dismissed by previous employer Rio Tinto this week, to start as CEO in early December as planned, its Chairman Mike Nossal said on Thursday.

"I need to acknowledge the news overnight which relate to Ivan's departure from his previous employer," he told a shareholder meeting.

"The Board is engaging with Ivan to more deeply understand the circumstances ... however it is our expectation that Ivan will start with IGO in early December as planned," he said.

