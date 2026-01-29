IGO Limited Reports Q-o-Q Decline In Sales Revenue For Q2

(RTTNews) - IGO Limited (IIDDY.PK), Thursday announced its second-quarter financial report, revealing sales revenue of A$82 million compared to A$105 million in the first quarter.

The decline in sales revenue was primarily due to lower nickel sales volumes during the period.

The quarterly underlying EBITDA stood at A$30 million, up 55 percent from A$19 million in the previous quarter.

CEO Ivan Vella noted, "The continued focus on harm prevention and safety culture has resulted in a further improvement in our reported TRIFR in the quarter to 5.8. This is a pleasing result and we are now putting in place measures to sustain this progress."

Currently, IGO is trading at $11.98, without any movement on the OTC Markets.

