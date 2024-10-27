News & Insights

IGO Limited Faces Tough Quarter Amidst Market Challenges

October 27, 2024 — 07:57 pm EDT

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited reported a challenging financial quarter ending September 2024, with a $2.9 million EBITDA loss due to lower commodity prices and sales volumes, particularly in spodumene and nickel. Despite these hurdles, the Greenbushes operation delivered robust production and strong cash flow, while the company maintains a solid net cash position of $259 million. The strategic focus remains on safety enhancements and long-term success, as demonstrated by the recent strategy refresh aimed at driving growth through 2035.

