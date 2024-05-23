News & Insights

IGO Boosts Leadership Team, Eyes Lithium Expansion

May 23, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

IGO (AU:IGO) has released an update.

IGO Limited has announced the strategic appointments of Marie Bourgoin as Chief Development Officer – Lithium, and Brett Salt as Chief Growth and Commercial Officer. Both bring extensive experience from their previous roles in leading companies and are expected to drive significant growth, particularly in IGO’s lithium joint venture operations. The company also bids farewell to Matt Dusci, who has made notable contributions during his tenure, as he steps down from his role.

