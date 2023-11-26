News & Insights

IGO backs incoming CEO Vella after Rio Tinto exit

November 26, 2023 — 04:48 pm EST

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australia's IGO Ltd IGO.AX has confirmed that Ivan Vella will head the battery minerals producer this month after he was fired from Rio Tinto RIO.AX last month for a breach of protocol in handling confidential information.

The lithium and nickel producer confirmed Vella will commence as the company's CEO and managing director on Dec. 11.

IGO chose Vella for its top job in June, when both miners agreed to ensure the Rio aluminium boss would stay at his post until year end to ensure a smooth handover at Rio before he started at IGO in December.

"Upon reviewing the full circumstances of this recent situation, the board continues to have confidence in Ivan’s character, integrity and professionalism," said IGO chair, Michael Nossal.

Vella has accepted accountability for the policy breach and based on what is known, no information was compromised as a result of his action, Nossal added in the statement.

Rio Tinto declined to comment further.

"I am now very excited to be joining the IGO team and working together to deliver the full potential of IGO’s purpose."

IGO has faced difficulties since the sudden passing of its previous CEO Peter Bradford in October 2022.

It flagged a material writedown of nearly A$1 billion in the June financial year due to ballooning capital costs at its newly acquired Cosmos nickel operations in Western Australia.

Also, production of lithium hydroxide at its Kwinana refinery joint venture with China’s Tianqi Lithium Corp has been beset by technical difficulties that have delayed production.

