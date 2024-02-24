IGO (ASX:IGO) Price Target Decreased by 15.94% to 8.39

The average one-year price target for IGO (ASX:IGO) has been revised to 8.39 / share. This is an decrease of 15.94% from the prior estimate of 9.99 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 11.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.84% from the latest reported closing price of 6.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGO. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 3.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGO is 0.22%, a decrease of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 2,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 908K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 935K shares, representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 29.83% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 577K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 13.93% over the last quarter.

MMIUX - MassMutual Select T. Rowe Price International Equity Fund Class I holds 534K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 545K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 16.07% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 190K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENT TRUST - John Hancock Diversified Real Assets Fund Class NAV holds 170K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 14.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 25.91% over the last quarter.

