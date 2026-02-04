IGO (ASX:IGO) Price Target Increased by 17.40% to 7.99

The average one-year price target for IGO (ASX:IGO) has been revised to $7.99 / share. This is an increase of 17.40% from the prior estimate of $6.81 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.20 to a high of $10.29 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.79% from the latest reported closing price of $8.76 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGO. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGO is 0.43%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.59% to 52,974K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,629K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,795K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 14.27% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 6,416K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,712K shares , representing an increase of 10.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 19.04% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,008K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,443K shares , representing an increase of 9.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 7.68% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 5,975K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,157K shares , representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 16.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,356K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,304K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGO by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.