'Ignore The Virus Path' --- The Economic Damage Can't Be Reversed and Stocks Will Move Lower Again, Strategist Warns

Financial markets have only just begun to appreciate how “catastrophic” the future will be and the next move lower for risky assets is around the corner, one strategist has warned.

Financial markets have only just begun to appreciate how “catastrophic” the future will be and the next move lower for risky assets is around the corner, one strategist has warned.

Financial markets have only just begun to appreciate how “catastrophic” the future will be and the next move lower for risky assets is around the corner, one strategist has warned.

Helen Thomas, Chief Executive and founder of Blonde Money, a London-based macroeconomic consultant, said financial markets were “strangely calm” and that the economic damage — as countries around the world implement lockdown measures — cannot be reversed.

She said we were “miles away” from determining businesses’ value, which we won’t know “until we hit the bottom” and she urged investors to ignore the path of the virus.

Read: Nearly A Third of Americans With Covid-19 Are Hospitalized

It comes as President Donald Trump warned the U.S. would reach a “horrific point” in terms of coronavirus deaths, while also saying there is “light at the end of the tunnel” amid signs the virus would soon slow. There was similar hope in Europe, where Italy’s daily death toll fell to its lowest in more than two weeks.

European stocks made significant gains, and U.S. stocks opened higher, on Monday as investors took comfort in those tentative signs.

But Thomas said: “Ignore the path of the virus, at least from an investment perspective. The economic damage has been done. Policy makers can’t reverse it; lockdowns won’t erase it; and the financial markets have only just begun to appreciate how catastrophic the future will be,” Thomas said in a note.

“It doesn’t matter when the lockdowns end, they will have permanently changed the economy,” she said.

See also: The Coronavirus Recession Will Be Deeper and Faster Than the Financial Crisis. Why That Matters.

“The economy isn’t a computer that can be re-booted...This means that the virus itself is now irrelevant to the path of the economy. Locking down the world has set in train a series of dominoes from which we can’t pull back.”

She said investors should “remain in cash and high-quality government bonds and that the next move lower in risky assets was about to start.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.