Ignore the Old Cliche, 'Sell in May and Go Away'

It has become a bit of a tradition with Market Musings that at about this time of year, I take a look at the validity of the old market saying, "Sell in May and go away." That saying was presumably based on the belief that when traders had to be physically present to ply their trade, summer vacations got in the way of market progress. Of course, trading is now possible from anywhere, even for the pros, so that angle doesn’t apply anymore. However, the old saying is still trotted out every year but like most generalizations, it seems to have limited utility these days.

After all, each year is different, with differing circumstances, different influences on stocks, and different performances leading up to the four months of summer.

Performance for those four months, however, is remarkably consistent. Investors who sold everything on the first day of May and bought back into stocks on the first of September would have cost themselves money in nine of the last ten years. The biggest of those missed opportunities would have been in 2020, as you might have guessed, when the S&P 500 gained around 20% in the summer months as stocks recovered quickly from early Covid losses. The one year in the last decade when the so-called "strategy" worked, you would have protected yourself from a drop of 4.7%.

Clearly, rather that "selling in May and going away," investors would be better advised to "ignore the rhyme, all the time." It is really hard to believe that this year will be an exception to my newly coined rule, for a couple of reasons.

First, we're heading into the summer on the back of big losses year to date. The Nasdaq is off its worst start to the year since 2008, and every other major index is showing losses as well. There have been occasions when a start to the year like that has led to even greater losses, such as the aforementioned 2008, but that is the only time that has been true in the last fifteen years. Another market cliché, that we should be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when they are fearful, has typically been far more apt over that time frame when stocks have performed poorly in the first third of the year.

Second, the main reason for the drop is that the Fed has shifted from an historically loose stance and have begun to tighten policy in the face of inflation. The market has priced in five or six rate hikes for the rest of the year, and seem to be operating under the assumption that supply chain issues will continue while demand remains strong. However, neither of those things is certain and if both issues are already accounted for at these levels, there would seem to be only a limited amount of downside left even if supply chain issues persist and the number of rate hikes meet expectations.

That doesn’t mean that there isn’t risk. Of course there is, but when trading and investing, risk of loss and potential for reward are both ever present. Decisions are made based on an informed assessment of the likelihood of either of those things happening and, on that basis, staying invested and maybe even adding some solid, proven companies to your portfolio if you have available funds makes far more sense than paying attention to a rhyming cliché that has had a terrible success record for a long time.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.