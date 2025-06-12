Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NYSE:IOT]

Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) is no stranger to being misunderstood by the market. Back in March, we highlighted how the stock's dip was actually a solid buying opportunity, and it went on to rally 45%. Now, history might be repeating. Shares have pulled back following last week's Q1 report, but a closer look shows plenty of reasons to stay bullish.

In fact, the latest quarterly numbers not only beat expectations but also revealed accelerating growth, expanding margins, and a strengthening pipeline. With analysts reiterating bullish ratings and even raising price targets, investors on the sidelines should be getting excited about this tech giant's prospects.

Samsara’s Q1 Revenue Surges Over 30% Year-Over-Year

Starting with the fundamentals, Samsara delivered $366.9 million in revenue for the first quarter, which was up more than 30% on the year. Like with its EPS print, analyst expectations were beaten pretty much across the board, something Samsara has a habit of doing.

CEO Sanjit Biswas described the results as "a strong first quarter of the new fiscal year" and highlighted the company's ability to deliver clear, fast ROI through its AI-powered platform. He also called out a record pipeline and continued efficiency gains, both of which should help drive further margin expansion in the months ahead.

For all the bright spots, though, it's clear the market was spooked by the tariff-driven delays in deal closures and updated forward guidance, which seems to have underwhelmed. Still, this is a company that's close to firing on all cylinders, and the post-earnings dip is compelling for those with a long-term horizon.

Analysts Are Doubling Down on Samsara

Backing up this theory is the fact that the post-earnings dip wasn't mirrored one bit in the analyst community. If anything, the report only strengthened conviction among the bulls.

[content-module:Forecast|NYSE:IOT]

Wells Fargo, for example, reiterated its Overweight rating on Samsara and increased its price target to $50. BMO Capital Markets echoed the move, lifting its target to $54. From where the stock was trading early Thursday, this implies a potential upside of more than 35%.

Both firms cited strong ARR growth, resilient demand trends, and Samsara's growing list of major partnerships. These integrations are expected to streamline electric fleet management and deepen Samsara's reach into cloud-based vehicle operations.

Another bullish catalyst is the company's expanding presence in under-digitized sectors like public infrastructure and construction. CEO Biswas pointed to new product features that use gamification to improve safety outcomes and enhance employee engagement, factors that directly translate into higher retention and usage across large enterprise customers.

Technicals Still Suggest a Bounce Is Likely

From a technical standpoint, Samsara's pullback is also starting to look like an opportunity rather than a red flag. The stock's relative strength index (RSI) has now dipped below the 40 mark and is verging on extremely oversold territory. When viewed in the context of record revenue and strong earnings, it's hard to see this as anything other than a red-hot bargain.

That said, it will be critical for the stock to hold above the $40 mark in the sessions ahead, as any close below that would be a new post-earnings low. Wall Street could interpret that as a signal that the bears are in control, for the short term at least, and they may take on a "wait and see" approach before backing up the truck.

But don't forget, this isn't the first time Samsara has sold off on good news. The stock did the same back in March, only to roar back in the following weeks. With it having since posted another quarter of record revenue, topping analysts' expectations once again, and getting boosted price targets, which now sit well above $50, the stage could be set for another similar move.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.