Ignore Market Predictions. Buy Dividend Stocks.

Some strategists and analysts see the market slowly rising. Others see the market quickly falling. The best approach for investors is to note, but ultimately ignore their advice, and buy dividend-paying stocks. Here’s one options play for AT&T.

Dividends are facts. Everything else is just commentary.

This comes to mind reviewing all of the stock-market forecasts for the 2020 investing year. Some strategists and analysts see the S&P 500 slowly rising. Others see the market quickly falling. And everyone has opinions about what may happen to various stocks and sectors and the economy.

The best approach for investors is to note, but ultimately ignore, what is frankly little more than seasonal marketing materials. It’s the end of the year, and every bank and pundit must say something—the more provocative the better—about what may happen in 2020.

Most investors are better served focusing on stocks that pay reliable dividends than trying to use outlooks as investment road maps or trading menus. Remember what all the major banks said about President Donald Trump’s election? They thought the stock market would tumble, which is the exact opposite of what happened.

This is why it is better to focus on facts such as this: The humble dividend historically represents about 45% of the total return of a stock.

It is well known that dividend stocks are increasingly in demand as a graying America is hungry for income investments as interest rates are historically low. The demand for anything that pays more than say a measly 2% on many government bonds likely guarantees consistent demand for blue-chip stocks that have the financial wherewithal to support, and ideally increase, dividends.

Anyone who sells downside put options on such equities may increase the return, or simply create a stream of investment income. We have championed this approach for a long time, and do so again in adherence to our philosophy of focusing on investment facts that are made truer by time.

Consider AT&T (ticker: T). The stock’s dividend yield is 5.3%, compared to about 2.9% for the 10-Year Treasury.

With AT&T’s stock at $39.29, investors can consider selling AT&T’s March $38 puts for $1.07. The cash-secured put sale positions investors to buy the stock at $36.93 if the stock is below $38 at expiration, or to pocket the put premium.

The key risk is that the stock plummets and investors are obligated to buy the stock at the strike price, or to pay top dollar to cover the put. For that reason, only consider the cash-secured put sale strategy on stocks that you are willing to own.

The 2019 investment year has been good for AT&T. The stock is up 38% this year. During the past 52 weeks, shares have ranged from $28.09 to $39.70.

Some will question selling puts on a stock that is trading near a 52-week high, but those same people likely questioned buying AT&T’s stock in the mid $20s when the prevailing narrative centered on AT&T’s postmerger debt levels. Since then, the stock has surged higher.

Of course, the stock may stall, or tumble, and that is part of the investment game. Should AT&T’s stock fall $5, the stock’s dividend yield will also increase, and it is likely that many investors will be attracted to the high yield.

If you can live with that kind of construct, selling a cash-secured put on AT&T is a nice way to say Happy New Year.

