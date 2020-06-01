Ignore Delisting Fears and Buy Alibaba Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is a massive Chinese company that follows relevant U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing and audit rules. BABA stock is not going to get delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, even if other Chinese stocks are found to be non-compliant.

Alibaba has a $536 billion market value. It just passed $1 trillion in gross market value across its “digital economy” in the past fiscal year ending in March. That represents one-sixth of the total Chinese total retail sales, according to the company.

So this company is not another Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) situation. Alibaba is not a fraudulent company. I wrote recently about Luckin’s current issues in terms of its fraudulent sales practices.

Alibaba Complies With U.S. Rules

From my perspective, Alibaba is in compliance with U.S. rules. In fact, CFO Maggie Wu recently discussed how the company follows both U.S. and Chinese regulations. She brought the subject up during the company’s first-quarter conference call with investors on May 22.

The company claims that the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) is in dialogue with the big four accounting firms in China, and the Chinese equivalent of the SEC. In any event, she said the company has been following generally accepted accounting principles since its inception and its books are audited by the Hong Kong division of PWC.

This discussion came about because the U.S. Senate passed legislation regarding foreign companies on May 20. The bill calls for delisting companies that had not allowed PCOAB audits for three consecutive years.

Based on Alibaba’s historical experience, it should have no trouble passing those audits.

Alibaba’s Economic Performance Is Picking Up

Alibaba released its quarterly and year-end results for March on May 22. The interesting thing is that despite a 22% drop in revenue, its adjusted revenue actually rose 1%.

Moreover, its annual active customers rose about 10% to 726 million people. That represents about half of the total Chinese population, according to the CFO.

Needless to say, free cash flow was negative in the March quarter. But the company claims that the FCF outflow was due to a one-time regulatory change. It no longer holds consumer funds before their release to merchants upon completion of the relevant AliExpress transactions. Without that one-time reversal, the company claims that the quarter would have shown a positive FCF of $279 million.

So here is how the company’s ratio stood up for the quarter. Revenue for the quarter was $16.1 billion. But since adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 billion, its margins were a very respectable 22%. That is very impressive for a company this size.

I find it interesting that the CFO talked about hitting 650 billion yuan in revenue this coming fiscal year ending March 2021. That represents an increase of over 27.5% over last year.

Nothing seems to stop this company.

What Should You Expect With BABA Stock?

If the company’s margins stay the same, we can expect the company to produce earnings next year of roughly $10 per share. At today’s price, that has BABA stock trading at a relatively cheap price-earnings ratio of just 20 times.

Nasdaq says that the average price target for Alibaba from six analysts that cover it on Wall Street is $255.35. That represents a gain of 23.1% over the closing price on Friday, May 29, of $207.39 per share.

However, Seeking Alpha suggests that the average of 36 analysts that cover the stock expect earnings of just $8.63 for the year to March 2021. That is much lower than my estimate of $10. Moreover, by March 2022, those analysts expect earnings per share of $10.89. In other words, the consensus of analysts is that it will be a little under two years before Alibaba’s earnings exceed $10 per share.

Nevertheless, the trend is still upward. Some analysts have price targets above $290 on BABA stock.

But here is something to consider. Even if Alibaba generates just $8.63 in EPS, that still represents a year-over-year gain of 9.2%. Most companies are expecting lower earnings this year. So, I suspect that BABA stock will likely deserve a higher price-earnings ratio.

Stick with Alibaba, as I think BABA stock should continue to do well this coming year.

As of this writing, Mark Hake, CFA does not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities. Mark Hake runs the Total Yield Value Guide which you can review here.

