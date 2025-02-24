Ignite Proteomics LLC Announces MHC-II Protein as Superior Predictor of Pembrolizumab Response at NCCN Annual Conference

Ignite Proteomics announces MHC-II as a superior predictor for pembrolizumab response over PD-L1 at NCCN Conference.

Quiver AI Summary

Ignite Proteomics LLC, a subsidiary of IMAC Holdings, Inc., announced new findings that show MHC-II protein expression is a more reliable predictor of response to pembrolizumab (Keytruda®) than the standard PD-L1 testing. Presented at the NCCN Annual Conference, the research utilizes data from the I-SPY 2 clinical trial, which examines high-risk stage II and III breast cancer patients. The study revealed that only MHC-II levels correlated significantly with patient outcomes, while none of the five PD-L1 antibodies tested showed statistical significance. Ignite Proteomics’ approach could enhance treatment for patients, especially in cases where biomarker testing is absent, by identifying those more likely to benefit from Keytruda. The company aims to expand its unique multi-analyte proteomic assay beyond breast cancer to improve matching cancer patients with effective therapies.

Potential Positives

Ignite Proteomics presents new data indicating that MHC-II protein expression is a superior predictor of response to pembrolizumab compared to traditional PD-L1 testing.

This study highlights that higher MHC-II levels are associated with nearly double the response rate in patients, potentially leading to improved treatment outcomes.

The findings address existing unmet needs in cancer treatment, particularly in settings without biomarker testing, reinforcing Ignite’s commitment to enhancing precision in oncology.

The presentation of these findings at a prominent conference (NCCN Annual Conference) could elevate Ignite's visibility and credibility within the oncology community.

Potential Negatives

The company's emphasis on MHC-II protein expression highlights the inadequacy of standard PD-L1 testing, potentially undermining confidence in existing diagnostic tools widely used in cancer treatment.

The statement that "many patients end up on Keytruda without really benefiting" could generate concerns about patient treatment efficacy and raise questions about current prescribing practices.

Forward-looking statements in the release express uncertainty regarding the performance and clinical adoption of Ignite's tests, which could affect investor confidence in future growth and market penetration.

FAQ

What is the main finding of Ignite Proteomics' new study?

The study shows that MHC-II protein expression is a superior predictor of response to pembrolizumab compared to PD-L1.

Where will the new data be presented?

The data will be presented at the upcoming National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Annual Conference.

How does MHC-II testing improve cancer treatment?

MHC-II testing can better identify patients likely to respond to Keytruda, guiding more effective therapeutic decisions.

What is the significance of the I-SPY 2 trial?

The I-SPY 2 trial evaluates new treatments for high-risk breast cancer and informed the findings on MHC-II's performance.

What is Ignite Proteomics' approach to cancer therapy?

Ignite uses a multi-analyte proteomic assay to evaluate protein pathways, improving targeted therapy selections for cancer patients.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Golden, CO, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite Proteomics LLC, a subsidiary of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BACK), today announced the presentation of new data demonstrating that MHC-II protein expression is a superior predictor of response to pembrolizumab (Keytruda



®



) compared to PD-L1 at the upcoming National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Annual Conference. The study, conducted with I-SPY 2 clinical trial results, evaluated five different PD-L1 antibodies – including the one most commonly used as a companion diagnostic – yet only MHC-II expression showed a statistically significant correlation with patient outcomes.





“Although PD-L1 testing is standard in some cases, many patients end up on Keytruda without really benefiting,” said Faith Zaslavsky, CEO of Ignite Proteomics and IMAC Holdings. “Our analysis shows that measuring MHC-II levels does a better job of predicting who responds. For cancers types and stages with no biomarker testing at all, MHC-II would improve care by guiding therapy decisions more precisely.”







I-SPY 2 Trial Context







I-SPY 2 is a multicenter, adaptive platform trial primarily focused on high-risk stage II and III breast cancer patients undergoing neoadjuvant treatment. The design rapidly evaluates new agents – such as checkpoint inhibitors – based on interim outcomes like pathologic complete response. Data from I-SPY 2 often guides further clinical development in breast cancer, underscoring the significance of MHC-II outperforming PD-L1 measurements in this well-regarded research setting.







Key Findings











Five PD-L1 Antibodies Tested



: Only MHC-II correlated with response to pembrolizumab, whereas none of the five PD-L1 measurements reached statistical significance.











: Only MHC-II correlated with response to pembrolizumab, whereas none of the five PD-L1 measurements reached statistical significance.





Improved Patient Outcomes



: Patients with higher MHC-II protein levels demonstrated nearly double the response rate compared to the unselected patient cohort.











: Patients with higher MHC-II protein levels demonstrated nearly double the response rate compared to the unselected patient cohort.





Unmet Need in Some Indications



: For some cancers and settings where no biomarker testing is used, a large fraction of patients do not respond to checkpoint inhibitors. This study suggests MHC-II testing can enrich for those more likely to benefit.













About Ignite Proteomics







Ignite Proteomics, a subsidiary of IMAC Holdings (Nasdaq: BACK), leverages its unique, multi-analyte proteomic assay to help oncologists pinpoint the most effective targeted therapies for each patient. Operating under a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory, Ignite goes beyond single-gene tests by evaluating entire protein pathways in cancer cells. The complex and interrelated output of the multi-analyte assay, driven by a proprietary, rules-based artificial intelligence engine, will result in significant advancements in matching cancer patients with the right medicine at the right time. Initially focused on advanced breast cancer, Ignite is rapidly expanding to other solid tumors and therapies whose effectiveness depends on protein function. By mapping which proteins are truly “active,” Ignite’s approach addresses a critical gap left by conventional genomic testing, ultimately improving treatment outcomes and reducing unnecessary costs.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including those regarding the performance of Ignite’s tests and potential increases in clinical adoption. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to various uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements unless legally required.







Non-Scientific Summary







Many doctors use “PD-L1” tests to decide who should get Keytruda, but those tests may not always predict who will respond. In fact, some cancers do not use any test, even though a high number of patients don’t benefit. A new study analyzing data from the I-SPY 2 trial shows that measuring a protein called MHC-II can better identify which breast cancer patients truly respond to Keytruda, leading to more targeted and potentially more successful treatment. The data will be presented at the NCCN national conference.







Contact Information









Investors@imacholdings.com









www.igniteproteomics.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.