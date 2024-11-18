Ignite Limited Introduces Employee Incentive Scheme

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.
Ignite Limited has updated its constitution to introduce a new employee incentive scheme, approved by shareholders in November 2024. This amendment aims to enhance employee engagement and align their interests with the company’s long-term objectives. Such initiatives could potentially impact the company’s stock performance positively, attracting interest from investors.
