Ignite Limited Enhances Equity Incentive Plan

November 18, 2024 — 10:49 pm EST

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.

Ignite Limited has updated its Equity Incentive Plan Rules following shareholder approval at the recent AGM, aiming to align employee incentives with performance outcomes. The plan outlines the structure and rules for awarding shares or cash equivalents based on performance criteria, providing employees with opportunities to participate in the company’s growth. This move is expected to enhance employee engagement and drive long-term value for shareholders.

