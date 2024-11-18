Ignite Limited Announces Share Consolidation Impact

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.

Ignite Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Ms. Jennifer Elliott, due to a share consolidation. The consolidation, approved by shareholders, involved a one-for-ten reduction in shares, resulting in Ms. Elliott’s indirect holding decreasing from 500,000 to 50,000 ordinary shares.

