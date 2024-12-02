Ignite Limited Announces Lapse of Securities Options

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.

Ignite Limited announces the lapse of 24,999 options due to unmet conditions, impacting its issued capital. This development may interest investors tracking Ignite Limited’s stock performance on the ASX. The ceased securities, initially set to expire in October 2030, highlight potential challenges in meeting conditional requirements.

