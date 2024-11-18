Ignite Limited Adjusts Share Structure with Consolidation

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.

Ignite Limited has announced a significant reduction in the number of shares held by Director Garry Sladden due to a share consolidation. The consolidation, which was approved by shareholders, reduced his indirect interest from 774,342 to 77,434 ordinary shares. This move reflects Ignite’s strategic adjustment of its share structure.

