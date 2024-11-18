Ignite Limited Achieves Strong Financial Turnaround

Ignite Limited (AU:IGN) has released an update.
Ignite Limited has reported a remarkable turnaround in its financial performance, achieving a profit after tax of $616k for the period ending June 2024, a 140% increase from the previous year’s loss. The company attributes this success to a focus on productivity and engagement initiatives, reflected in a 93% employee survey participation and an 89% engagement score. Additionally, Ignite’s robust cash flow and lack of debt, along with a new employee value proposition and equity incentive scheme, are pivotal to its growth strategy.
