$IGMS stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IGMS stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,211,781 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $IGMS:
$IGMS Insider Trading Activity
$IGMS insiders have traded $IGMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IGMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MISBAH TAHIR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,851 shares for an estimated $10,839.
- MARY BETH HARLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,851 shares for an estimated $10,839.
- LISA LYNN DECKER (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,463 shares for an estimated $6,690.
- STEVEN WEBER (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,174 shares for an estimated $6,672.
$IGMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $IGMS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,526,135 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,055,055
- FMR LLC removed 467,865 shares (-98.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $538,044
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP added 331,821 shares (+355.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,594
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 238,871 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $274,701
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 185,099 shares (-18.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $212,863
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 164,472 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $189,142
- RHENMAN & PARTNERS ASSET MANAGEMENT AB removed 126,064 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,973
$IGMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGMS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025
$IGMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IGMS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IGMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 01/10/2025
- Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $1.5 on 01/10/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
