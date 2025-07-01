$IGMS stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$IGMS stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,211,781 of trading volume.

$IGMS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $IGMS:

$IGMS insiders have traded $IGMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IGMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MISBAH TAHIR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,851 shares for an estimated $10,839 .

. MARY BETH HARLER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,851 shares for an estimated $10,839 .

. LISA LYNN DECKER (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,463 shares for an estimated $6,690 .

. STEVEN WEBER (PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,174 shares for an estimated $6,672.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IGMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $IGMS stock to their portfolio, and 52 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IGMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IGMS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IGMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IGMS forecast page.

$IGMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IGMS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IGMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Financial set a target price of $2.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $1.5 on 01/10/2025

You can track data on $IGMS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.