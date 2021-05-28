IGMS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of IGM Biosciences Inc (Symbol: IGMS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $73.95, changing hands as high as $76.31 per share. IGM Biosciences Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGMS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.41 per share, with $133 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.14.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.