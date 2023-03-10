IGM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (Symbol: IGM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $304.78, changing hands as low as $304.08 per share. iShares Expanded Tech Sector shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, IGM's low point in its 52 week range is $261.805 per share, with $402.3301 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $305.60.
