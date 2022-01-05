Markets

IGM Financial To Buy Power Corp. Of Canada's 13.9% Stake In China Asset Management For C$1.15 Bln

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) said that its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial agreed to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's (POW.TO) or "PCC" 13.9% interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. or "ChinaAMC" for C$1.15 billion in cash. The transaction will double Mackenzie's interest in ChinaAMC to 27.8%.

To partially fund the transaction, IGM will sell 15.20 million common shares of Great-West Lifeco to PCC for cash consideration of C$575 million.

The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2022.

