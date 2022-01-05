IGM Financial To Buy Power Corp. Of Canada's 13.9% Stake In China Asset Management For C$1.15 Bln

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) said that its subsidiary Mackenzie Financial agreed to acquire Power Corporation of Canada's (POW.TO) or "PCC" 13.9% interest in China Asset Management Co., Ltd. or "ChinaAMC" for C$1.15 billion in cash. The transaction will double Mackenzie's interest in ChinaAMC to 27.8%.

To partially fund the transaction, IGM will sell 15.20 million common shares of Great-West Lifeco to PCC for cash consideration of C$575 million.

The transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.