IGM Financial Names Damon Murchison CEO As James O'Sullivan Moves To Power Corp.

February 18, 2026 — 07:36 am EST

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO), a diversified wealth and asset management company, Wednesday announced that it has appointed Damon Murchison as Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, as James O'Sullivan, current CEO of IGM, has been appointed as the executive chief of Power Corporation.

Damon Murchison will continue to retain his role as CEO of IG Wealth Management.

O'Sullivan will become chair of the IGM board, effective July 1, and the current CEO of Power Corp Jeffrey Orr, will become Vice-Chair of the said company and serve as Chair of IGM until June 30.

Murchison has spent over 11 years with IGM and has previously held various senior leadership positions across the asset and wealth management industries.

On Tuesday, IGM shares closed at $66.94, up 1.30% on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

