IGM Financial Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$283.81 million, or C$1.20 per share. This compares with C$233.77 million, or C$0.98 per share, last year.

Excluding items, IGM Financial Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$284.3 million or C$1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to C$997.90 million from C$875.79 million last year.

IGM Financial Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$283.81 Mln. vs. C$233.77 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$1.20 vs. C$0.98 last year. -Revenue: C$997.90 Mln vs. C$875.79 Mln last year.

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