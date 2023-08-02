IGM Financial (IGIFF) Price Target Increased by 7.07% to 36.07

The average one-year price target for IGM Financial (OTC:IGIFF) has been revised to 36.07 / share. This is an increase of 7.07% from the prior estimate of 33.69 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.96 to a high of 39.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from the latest reported closing price of 31.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGIFF is 0.14%, an increase of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 6,046K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDV - iShares International Select Dividend ETF holds 1,418K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348K shares, representing an increase of 4.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 4.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,069K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 627K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 624K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 0.29% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 273K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGIFF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 217K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

