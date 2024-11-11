News & Insights

Stocks

IGM Biosciences price target raised to $27 from $25 at Stifel

November 11, 2024 — 08:35 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to $27 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes management’s ability to provide a preliminary mid-FY25 update reflective of a more-robust and more-comprehensive data set with dosing in the third and final RA cohort now cleared “should eliminate some of the potential ambiguity concerns associated with the disclosure of incomplete dose-escalation data,” the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IGMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.