IGM Biosciences price target raised to $27 from $25 at Stifel

Stifel raised the firm’s price target on IGM Biosciences (IGMS) to $27 from $25 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm believes management’s ability to provide a preliminary mid-FY25 update reflective of a more-robust and more-comprehensive data set with dosing in the third and final RA cohort now cleared “should eliminate some of the potential ambiguity concerns associated with the disclosure of incomplete dose-escalation data,” the analyst tells investors.

