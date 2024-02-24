IGM Biosciences (IGMS) Price Target Increased by 9.28% to 21.01

The average one-year price target for IGM Biosciences (NasdaqGS:IGMS) has been revised to 21.01 / share. This is an increase of 9.28% from the prior estimate of 19.23 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.07 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.38% from the latest reported closing price of 12.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Biosciences. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 8.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IGMS is 0.04%, a decrease of 7.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 22,597K shares. The put/call ratio of IGMS is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,691K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158K shares, representing an increase of 14.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 129.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,260K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,243K shares, representing an increase of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 8.27% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 3,100K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,522K shares, representing an increase of 18.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 5.15% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,972K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,872K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,873K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IGMS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

IGM Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.