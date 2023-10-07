IGM Biosciences (FRA:1K0) Price Target Increased by 16.01% to 23.56

The average one-year price target for IGM Biosciences (FRA:1K0) has been revised to 23.56 / share. This is an increase of 16.01% from the prior estimate of 20.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.61 to a high of 52.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 309.66% from the latest reported closing price of 5.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Biosciences. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1K0 is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.56% to 22,927K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,231K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares, representing an increase of 34.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 114.91% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,157K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,157K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 28.53% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,972K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,334K shares, representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 47.04% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,522K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,510K shares, representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 64.59% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,873K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing an increase of 35.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 0.88% over the last quarter.

