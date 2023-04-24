IGM Biosciences (FRA:1K0) Price Target Decreased by 7.89% to 29.91

The average one-year price target for IGM Biosciences (FRA:1K0) has been revised to 29.91 / share. This is an decrease of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 32.47 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.79 to a high of 46.23 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 200.58% from the latest reported closing price of 9.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 252 funds or institutions reporting positions in IGM Biosciences. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1K0 is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 19,484K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 3,334K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,156K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 2,450K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,206K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 26.93% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,205K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1K0 by 23.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

