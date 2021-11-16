IGLB Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.23, changing hands as low as $69.13 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $64.82 per share, with $73.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.13.

