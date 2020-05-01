IGLB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.27, changing hands as low as $65.91 per share. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.06 per share, with $72.3413 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.