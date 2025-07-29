Markets
IGLB

IGLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

July 29, 2025 — 11:01 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.93, changing hands as high as $49.98 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average: iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.75 per share, with $54.4199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.00.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends
 GNL Dividend Growth Rate
 FINX Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Energy Stocks Paying Dividends-> GNL Dividend Growth Rate-> FINX Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IGLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.