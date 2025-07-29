IGLB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGLB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.93, changing hands as high as $49.98 per share. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGLB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.75 per share, with $54.4199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.00.

