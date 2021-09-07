IGIB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.52, changing hands as low as $60.48 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIB's low point in its 52 week range is $58.88 per share, with $61.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.48.

