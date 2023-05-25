IGIB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: IGIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $50.22, changing hands as low as $50.21 per share. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGIB's low point in its 52 week range is $46.81 per share, with $53.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.25.

