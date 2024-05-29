IGG Inc. Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

IGG (HK:0799) has released an update.

IGG Inc. successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support for items including the re-election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the authorization for share dealings. High approval rates were noted for all agenda items, particularly the reappointment of KPMG as auditor and the granting of mandates for share allotment and buyback.

