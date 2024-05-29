News & Insights

Stocks

IGG Inc. Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

May 29, 2024 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IGG (HK:0799) has released an update.

IGG Inc. successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support for items including the re-election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and the authorization for share dealings. High approval rates were noted for all agenda items, particularly the reappointment of KPMG as auditor and the granting of mandates for share allotment and buyback.

For further insights into HK:0799 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IGGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.