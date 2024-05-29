IGG Inc Announces Key Board Reorganization

IGG (HK:0799) has released an update.

IGG Inc announces board changes with the appointment of Ms. Feng Li as an independent non-executive director and the resignation of Ms. Zhao Lu for personal reasons. Ms. Li, who meets the independence criteria, will also join the Audit and Nomination Committees and become the chairman of the Remuneration Committee. The company expresses gratitude to Ms. Lu for her contributions during her tenure.

