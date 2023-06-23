IGF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (Symbol: IGF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.59, changing hands as low as $45.67 per share. iShares Global Infrastructure shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGF's low point in its 52 week range is $39.95 per share, with $49.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.