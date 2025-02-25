IGEB Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (Symbol: IGEB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.04, changing hands as high as $45.16 per share. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of IGEB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IGEB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.28 per share, with $46.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.13.

