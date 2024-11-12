News & Insights

IGD SIIQ Unveils Latest Financial Information

November 12, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

IGD SIIIQ S.p.A. (IT:IGD) has released an update.

IGD SIIQ S.p.A., a key player in Italy’s retail real estate sector, has announced the availability of its additional periodic financial information for September 30, 2024. The company, listed on the Euronext STAR Milan, manages a significant portfolio of shopping centers across Italy and Romania, showcasing its strong financial position and innovative capabilities in the industry.

