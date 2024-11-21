News & Insights

Stocks

IGD SIIQ Unveils Ambitious 2025-2027 Growth Plan

November 21, 2024 — 01:20 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IGD SIIIQ S.p.A. (IT:IGD) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

IGD SIIQ S.p.A. has unveiled its 2025-2027 Industrial Plan, aiming to foster growth through sustainable dividends and improved financial metrics. The company targets significant increases in net rental income and EBITDA, alongside strategic refinancing and asset disposals to optimize its financial structure. By 2027, IGD expects to enhance its Loan to Value ratio to 40%, reinforcing its investment grade profile.

For further insights into IT:IGD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.