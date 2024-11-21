IGD SIIQ Unveils Ambitious 2025-2027 Growth Plan

IGD SIIIQ S.p.A. (IT:IGD) has released an update.
IGD SIIQ S.p.A. has unveiled its 2025-2027 Industrial Plan, aiming to foster growth through sustainable dividends and improved financial metrics. The company targets significant increases in net rental income and EBITDA, alongside strategic refinancing and asset disposals to optimize its financial structure. By 2027, IGD expects to enhance its Loan to Value ratio to 40%, reinforcing its investment grade profile.
